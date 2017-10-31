Pastor De Boer and Family Settling Into Small Town Life

By Jill Fennema –

Edgerton Protestant Reformed Church has a new pastor. Reverend Matthew De Boer was ordained and installed at the 20-family church on Friday, September 29.

De Boer, a Hudsonville, Michigan, native, graduated from Calvin College in 2013 and the Protestant Reformed Seminary this past spring. In 2009, he graduated from Covenant Christian High School in Grand Rapids, Mich.

His parents are Doug and Beth De Boer of Hudsonville. He has two brothers and a sister. His younger brother, Jordan, teaches 8th grade at the Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School in Hull, Iowa.

De Boer said that when he first went to college, he was a math and history major with plans to go into education. But after being prompted to think about seminary, he took some preliminary classes and found that it went well. He was able to handle learning Latin and Greek, two of the prerequisites for attending seminary.

“I tried to be a teacher,” he said, “but I just could not get away from the idea of going to seminary. At seminary, it became clear that God was calling me to the ministry as He gave me strength to do the work every day.”

Pictured are Pastor Matthew De Boer and his wife, Kelsey, with their son Lucas.