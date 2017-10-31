Darlene B. Jacobsen

December 30, 1935 – October 26, 2017

Funeral services for Darlene Jacobsen, 81, of Isle, Minn., will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Wahkon Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tony Oltmann and Justin Halbersma officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:30-1:00 p.m. at the church.

Music is being provided by Lisa Sicora. Burial will be at Edgerton Cemetery at a later date.

Darlene was born December 30, 1935, in Inwood, Iowa, to Jorienius and Artie (Brands) Brouwer. She was the seventh of eleven children. In 1946, her family settled on a farm outside of Edgerton, Minn., where she lived until age 24. She did many jobs in the area.

The summer of 1960 was a highlight for her when she spent the summer working at a resort in Glacier National Park. On November 19, 1960, she married John Jacobsen. They lived in Minnesota, Illinois, and numerous towns in Eastern Iowa. From approximately 1966-1970, they operated D & J Rubbish Removal.

In the fall of 1971, they moved to Dakota City, Nebr., where she had a carpet cleaning business from 1972 – 1990. During this time she made deep connections with many of her customers. She was an active member of the Dakota City United Methodist Church.

In November of 1990, she moved to Ruthton, Minn., living close to a number of her sisters and brothers, nieces, and nephews. She worked in the kitchen at Tyler Health Care from 1990 – 2006. She started as a prep/dishwasher and moved to cooking breakfast and dinner. While living in Ruthton, she hosted many family dinners/gatherings. She was a member of the Ruthton Methodist Church until it closed, then she started attending the American Reformed Church in Woodstock, Minn.

In October 2006, she made her last move to Isle to be closer to grandchildren. She lived in the Isle View Apartments until passing away. At the apartments, she enjoyed coffee time and once-a-month potlucks in her building. She took over posting resident birthdays monthly along with making coffee most Thursday mornings. Her schedule always worked around XYZ potlucks the 2nd Thursday of the month, first at Opstead Baptist Church then Isle Evangelical Church. She was an active member at Wahkon Presbyterian Church providing Sunday morning coffee treats, quilting, and participating in the Wahkon Presbyterian Women’s group.

She enjoyed gardening everywhere she lived, loving all the fresh vegetables and fruits. She also enjoyed camping, cooking, baking, sewing – she was a pro at mending – and playing all sorts of games. Family and friends were a big part of Darlene’s life. She had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, who brought her safely to her heavenly home.

Darlene died on October 26, 2017 in Isle at the age of 81.

She is survived by her daughter, Tura Eye of Isle; grandchildren Andrea and Adam Eye; sisters Jeanette Schelhaas of Ruthton, Rena Halbersma of Clarissa, Minn., Angeline (Alvin) Buysman of Ruthton, and Maxine (Jim) Johnson of Jasper, Minn.; brothers Gerrit (Esther) Brouwer of Carthage, Mo., Pete (Elsie) Brouwer of Valley Springs, S.D., and Albert (Ann) Brouwer of Chandler, Minn., and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jorienius and Artie; husband John; son-in-law Jeffrey G. Eye; brothers Jasper, John, and Jorienius; nephew Rodney Schelhaas, and great-nephew William Sietsema.