Chargers End Dutchmen Season

By Mike Drooger –

Was it lucky, fluky, fortuitous, or, for you long-word lovers out there, serendipitous? Could it have been skill? Whatever it was, the Edgerton/Ellsworth Flying Dutchmen were victimized three times by it. It was the trifecta for failure. Even if you do practice it during the week, there is no way to know how it’s going to work in a game. If you don’t believe bad things happen in threes, you weren’t at the E/E vs. Westbrook-Walnut Grove football game Saturday, October 28.

After two days of gale force winds with clouds and cool temps, the afternoon of October 28 was sunny and downright gorgeous. The number two seeded Dutchmen hosted the number three seeded Chargers in the second round of the tournament. Both teams entered the game with 6-3 records. The only previous meeting of the year between the two teams needed overtime to decide. In a low scoring affair, the Dutchmen had prevailed at Westbrook 18-12 on September 29. In the rematch neither team punted. It’s debatable if both teams turned up the offense, or turned down the defense as WWG won a wild one 56-38.

The Dutchmen led 26-22, 32-22, and 38-28. After a back-and-forth first half that had the Dutchmen trailing by two (22-20), E/E had taken charge in the third quarter. They scored on their first possession of the second half, got a defensive stop, and then scored again. Everything was going splendidly, but then the before-mentioned trifecta for failure occurred.

For the complete article, please see the November 1st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!