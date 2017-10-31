Bethel CRC Youth Host SERVE Weekend

By Pastor Brian Kornelis –

On Friday, the 20th of October, 50 students from multiple states and four youth groups, along with dozens of adult leaders and volunteers converged on Bethel CRC for a reunion weekend of community, friendship, growth, and service.

The weekend was led and organized by Kyle De Boer, youth director at Manhattan CRC in Montana, and son of Jeff and Bonnie De Boer of Edgerton.

The students, who were reuniting from an earlier SERVE trip in the summer, enjoyed games, meals, and social times together. In the evenings all gathered for inspiring worship led by Sioux Falls based worship band “Happy the Dog,” and challenging messages by speaker Nate Baylock. All were encouraged to be a more authentic community, being open with each other and supporting one another in life’s challenges.

On Saturday the 21st the students and leaders loaded up in vans and went to work serving the wider community. Some groups went up to Pipestone to help a family by cleaning their yard and painting their house. Another group worked at Redeemed Remnants thrift store in Luverne and the ATLAS coat drive program. Still another group was sent to the New Life Treatment Center in Woodstock to clean their windows and grounds. Others assisted at the World Home Bible League thrift store in Worthington. Yet another group held a car wash at Bethel CRC to raise money for cancer research, while others raked lawns here in Edgerton and prepared meals for families battling cancer.

