Pillowcases Become Dresses

By Rose Van Nieuwenhuizen –

Keeping busy has never been a problem for Annetta Legler, 91, of Woodstock. Over the years she has been making quilts and also sewed clothes for her children when they were small.

Another one of Annetta’s hobbies includes making Christmas tree ornaments for her 31 great-grandchildren. Her family also loves getting the greeting cards she designs.

A couple of years ago Annetta, a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Pipestone, met with Sheri Cox from her church and Lorna Hill from Trinity Lutheran in Jasper so she could learn how to knit and crochet. But she never got started.

At that meeting she learned of a sewing project she could do to make much-needed items for Orphan Grain Train (OGT), a Recognized Service Organization of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod based in Norfolk, Nebr. Orphan Grain Train is a volunteer network that shares personal and material resources with needy people in America and around the world.

