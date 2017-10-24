Knights hand Dutchmen Loss to End the Regular Season

By Nancy Wassink –

October 17 was the final regular season contest for the Edgerton Dutchmen volleyball team as they headed to RTR to take on the Knights. They suffered a loss in three sets with scores of 23-25, 17-25 and 19-25.

Serving errors tampered with momentum often during the night as the Dutchmen would get possession only to give it right back on a net or out-of-bounds serve.

Maren Schaap and Lauren Sankey came away with only 11 digs each on the night with strong hitting from the RTR team landing just out of reach of the Edgerton defense. Madison Heard and Paetyn Smit played aggressively at the net, hitting off the blockers with power garnering points for the Dutch.

Chynna Berning took several sets to the floor leading the Dutchmen attack with 11 kills. Smit and Berning also collected 5 blocks apiece. Courtney Fey added 20 set assists for the evening but EHS came up on the short end of points for the match to head home after a quick night on the court.

The Dutchmen end their regular season 8-15 overall and 5-8 in conference play. They are seeded 9th in the conference and will battle with the 8th seeded Adrian Dragons in the first round of tournament play.

