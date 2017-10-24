Girls Earn Runner-Up at Conference Meet

Johnson, Brands, Homandberg, Veldkamp earn all-conference

By Brian Tschetter –

The squad of Southwest Christian / Edgerton cross-country runners took part in the Red Rock Conference Meet on Monday, October 16. The meet took place at a new location as Mt. Lake hosted the conference meet this year at the Mt. Lake Country Club. The Slayton Country Club, with MCC as host, had served as the conference meet site for the previous 10 years.

Schools participating were Adrian, Murray County Central – Fulda, Mountain Lake Area, Heron Lake / Okabena, Southwest Christian / Edgerton and Ellsworth. Cool temperatures and a bit of a wind greeted the runners on the hilly course. The Eagle runners made the most of the ideal running condition as they all posted very good times.

The junior high 2000 meter race was first. In the girls’ division there were 18 runners in the event. Top Eagle runner was Ellie Decker as she covered the course in 9:06 and claiming the 5th spot. Coming across 9th was Kinsie Nelson (9:45). Finishing five seconds later in the fourth position was Makenzie Snyder (7:48). Shibley Vande Griend (10:01) was 12th and Makenna Brands (10:40) finished 16th. Race winner was Megan Bakke of MCC with a time of 8:37. MCC had the only full team so they also won the team title with a perfect 15 points.

That race was the last race for the jr. high runners. They had an excellent season. We had four girls at most meets which put us just one runner short of fielding a team. All the girls improved over the course of the year and were running better and stronger as the season concluded.

The boys’ division of the jr. high 2000 meter race had 21 runners. Like the girls, the boys had an excellent showing as they put two runners in the top 10. Jaden Barron led the charge as he ran the course in 8:45 to claim the 6th spot. Finishing 8th was Mason Hamm. These boys had an excellent season as they all made significant improvements as the year went on. For many meets, Jacob Uilk and Ethan Sas also ran with them. They were just short one runner from dominating the team competition at most meets. Tim Salentiny of HL-O won the event in 8:00. MCC won the jr. high conference team title with 21 points, followed by HL-O (48) and Mt. Lake (52).

