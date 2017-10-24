Eagles Down Raiders 3-0

By Skip Hunter –

Southwest Minnesota Christian’s last regular season home volleyball game was against the Fulda Raiders last Monday night. The Raiders were 5-14 overall and 2-7 in the conference going into the game. The Eagles were 13-12 and 7-2 in the RRC. With the up-and-down nature of the Eagles’ season, anything could happen.

The Eagles allowed the Raiders to play with them early in each game but put the visitors away in the latter half each time to win 3-0.

It was not until after the score was tied 11-11 that the Eagles took control in game 1 which they won 25-21. FHS went ahead 3-0 before Haley Pap passed to Olivia Veldkamp who set Brooklyn DeKam for a kill. A series of hitting errors gave FHS a 5-3 lead. Jazlynn Prins dug a ball to Veldkamp who set it to Shayla Prins for a kill off a block. After a Raider kill, DeKam answered to make the score 6-5, FHS. Two Eagle errors made the score 8-5. Coach Brian Busker called a time out to try to get the girls attuned to the game they were playing. After another Fulda score DeKam killed a ball, this time set by Sommer Schaap. Bella Niemeyer had 4 good serves, 2 of which were aces to give the Eagles a 10-9 lead. After Sydney Van Hulzen scored with a kill, DeKam leaped up and sent a FHS overpass down onto the floor on the opposite side of the net.

The Eagles still had not taken charge yet and 2 errors gave Fulda an 11-10 lead. Van Hulzen scored on a kill and J. Prins rolled a shot over to give the Eagles a lead they would not relinquish. DeKam added a point with an ace serve. J. Prins had a pair of kills, as did Niemeyer, followed by two points by the Prins sisters, an ace serve by Jazy and a kill by Shayla which gave the Eagles a 19-15 lead. The teams traded points before DeKam had a kill and Niemeyer an ace block to make the score 23-17. After the Raiders got within 2 points at 23-21, DeKam had a kill, and Niemeyer served up an ace to give the Eagles game 1 25-21.

