De Kams Run Chicago Marathon

By Faith De Kam –

Run for your life or for someone else’s life.

That is exactly what Monte and Megan De Kam of Westmont, Ill., did this fall. On April 10, 2017, they joined the World Vision Chicago Marathon team, and began training and raising support for “Clean Water for Kids.” The Chicago Marathon was held October 8. Monte and Megan ran to save the lives of African children.

Fifty dollars brings clean water and fullness of life to an African child for a lifetime. The De Kams raised $8,000. This amount will provide clean water for 170 kids. The World Vision team of over 2,000 runners raised 2.2 million dollars. With the proceeds from the Chicago Marathon, water will change many lives. Children will have better health, improved nutrition, and can go to school.

World Vision, a Christian organization, is the largest non-governmental provider of clean water in the world. In 2016 they provided over 4.6 million people with clean water.

The De Kams finished the 26.2 mile marathon together in 5.5 hours. They had a few aches and pains but were happy for the accomplishment.

Megan is a post graduate physical therapy student at Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Ill., and Monte is an engineer at CNH (Case IH) in Burr Ridge, Ill.

Family members who watched the marathon were Tom and Rachelle Knapper, Darrin and Jody De Kam, Kaiser and Hannah De Kam, and Brooklyn De Kam.

