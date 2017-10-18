Knights Defeat Dutchmen 26-18

By Mike Drooger –

At the conclusion of the Edgerton/Ellsworth football game vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on October 13—a game E/E lost 26-18—head coach Andrew Fleischman addressed his team near midfield. “If we play this well and cut out the mistakes, we’ll be okay.” The mistakes vs. the Knights of RTR included eight penalties and, much like the previous game at Hills, fumbles. The Dutchmen fumbled or mishandled the pitch from quarterback to running back nine times vs. RTR losing four. Penalties also changed the complexion of the game including personal fouls that moved the ball from the three to the 18 on a point-after-touchdown try. Later, a helmet-to-helmet hit moved the Knights from the shadow of their own end zone to manageable field position. The Knights ended up scoring on the drive that had them at their own two before the penalty.

The Knights scored first and converted the all-important PAT at the 9:41 mark of the first quarter for an 8-0 lead. The Dutchmen responded with a 75-yard drive that took 10 plays. During the duration of the drive they had to overcome two false start penalties and a fumble they recovered for a loss of four yards. Quarterback Landon Buckridge hit Trey Gilbertson from seven yards out for the score. The Dutchmen, who failed to convert all three of their two-point conversion attempts during the game, trailed 8-6.

After an RTR touchdown pass that made the score 14-6, E/E began at the 36 what turned out to be a seven play scoring drive. Jeffrey Swenson was the workhorse on the drive carrying the ball a trio of times and catching it once. Nick Paulsen also had a big carry for his team that eventually helped E/E put the ball at the four. Jaden Bloemendaal showed the fans at the game his dad isn’t the only Bloemendaal with dancing ability when he “discoed” into the end zone untouched from the four, thanks to great offensive line work with 1:35 left in the opening half to make the score 14-12.

