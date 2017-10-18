Dutchmen Victorious Over Panthers

By Nancy Wassink –

Edgerton Dutchmen hosted the Ellsworth Panthers on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and took the match in 4 sets with scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19.

There was a nice crowd for the game as Edgerton pushed ahead early on in set 1. Chynna Berning captured a milestone with the score at 15-10 when she blocked a Panther attack and succeeded in reaching her 200th career block. After the fans acknowledged this achievement, the game proceeded on and Berning continued her dominance at the net picking up a kill from the middle position for the 17-11 lead. Paetyn Smit placed a nice tip for point 18 and Lila Ockenga had a good swing from the outside that the Panthers couldn’t manage for a Dutchmen 20-13 lead. Berning closed out the set with a kill at 25-19.

Berning started the 2nd set out with another kill followed by an ace from Lauren Sankey. Berning and Courtney Fey teamed up for a block at 3-0 and Berning went solo at 4-0 with the roof as the net. After another kill at 5-0 Sankey added another ace before Ellsworth was able to side-out and get possession of the serve. Madison Heard swung hard for the kill and point at 8-1 and the team looked like a well-run machine as communication and movement on the court flowed seamlessly. Berning and Heard continued to give the Panthers fits at the net adding up kill shots and Smit placed a smart tip down to the floor at the 14-8 Dutchmen lead but Ellsworth came out of a timeout and changed the momentum pulling up to tie the set at 16 and again at 17 and 19. Fey added aces at point 21 and 22 but errors on the court ended up losing the set 22-25.

For the complete article, please see the October 18th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!

Photos below are from the final home game against the Adrian Dragons which ended in an EHS loss. For the full article please see the October 18th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!