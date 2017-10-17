August 18, 1934 – October 11, 2017

A memorial service for Mary Van Essen, 83, of Edgerton, Minn., was held on Monday, October 16, 2017; 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton with Pastor Leroy Christoffels and Pastor Larry Van Essen officiating. Interment was in the Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton.

Music was provided by organist Vel Kooiman; special music, It Is Well With My Soul by Jason and Shanna Snyder, Amazing Grace by Megan Gulden and Erin Krosschell; Hallelujah Chorus by Archie Nibbelink. The congregation sang My Jesus, I Love Thee.

Pallbearers were Jeff Snyder, Michael Christians, Wade Kreun, Briane Boeve, Tommy Van’t Hof, Travis Vander Woude, Jason Snyder, Justin Snyder, Tadd Van’t Hof, Jeremy Vander Woude, and Traeton Van’t Hof.

Mary Ellen (Schelhaas) Van Essen was born August 18, 1934, to Peter and Cornelia (Gilman) Schelhaas in Osborne Township, in Pipestone County. She attended Edgerton Christian through 5th grade, completed through 8th grade at Leota Christian, and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1952. She went on to Westmar College for three months to obtain a teaching certificate. She taught for one year at Corsica Christian School.

She married the love of her life, Howard Van Essen, on December 30, 1953. To this union six daughters were born. After marriage Mary worked at Farmer’s Store and Edgebrook Care Center for 32 years. Mary finished her life’s journey and entered into heavenly rest on October 11, 2017, at the age of 83 years, 1 month, 23 days.

Mary was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton. She loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, and His Word. She enjoyed attending Mary Guild and church family was very special. Her hospitality was evident in the numerous cups of coffee and cookies she shared with family and friends. Mary enjoyed doing word searches, puzzles in the winter, and playing Rummikub. She lovingly embroidered a set of dish towels for each grandchild. Mary sent cards to everyone for all occasions. She was an avid TWINS fan. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren’s visits and attending their school activities.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 64 years, Howard, Edgerton; daughters, Beva (Larry) Snyder, Edgerton; Deb (Rod) Christians, Edgerton; Gwen (Clyde) Kreun, Chandler; Barb (Alan) Van’t Hof, Leota; Sharla (Leon) Vander Woude, Chandler; and Lori (Mark) Boeve, Edgerton; 21 grandchildren and their spouses; and 29 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jean (Milt) Schaap, Marcia (Dwayne) Bruns, Ruth (Myron) Spronk; a brother, Bert Schelhaas; a sister-in-law, Joyce Schelhaas.

She was preceeded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Beth; a brother, Dalwyn Schelhaas; and a sister-in-law, Marie Schelhaas.