FFA Team Places 7th At State

Edgerton FFA Horse judging team had a busy week October 3 and 5. The team placed 7th overall at the U of Minnesota Fall Invitational. Joni Vander Beek placed 7th individually.

Then on Thursday, Oct. 5, they traveled to the Region 6 FFA horse judging competition in Fairmont and placed 1st. Joni was 1st overall. Rulon Bistline placed 7th individually and Emma Schoolmeester placed 9th individually. The team has now qualified for the state FFA Horse Judging contest in April.

Fourteen Edgerton FFA members attended the U of Minnesota Fall Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to judge in horse, livestock and dairy cattle contests.

Devin Pietz placed 5th overall in the livestock judging contest. There were over 340 FFA members competing.

The livestock team finished 30th out of 77 teams. Team members were: Devin Pietz, Wyatt Jensen, Jaden Weinkauf, Dalton Van Dyke, and Aaron Veldhuizen.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!