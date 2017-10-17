Cougars End Eagles Season

By Skip Hunter –

The Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagle soccer team finished 2-3-4 in the regular season. That record was good enough for the 10-seed in the section tournament, or so the Eagles thought. Due to an obscure ruling made this August somewhere by someone, teams that do not play 11 regular season games are assigned the last seed in the section. As the Eagles only played 9 games plus one against the Plum Creek Penguins, they did not qualify as a “regularly” seeded team; therefore, they were assigned the fourteenth seed and were matched up against the third seed, Mankato East. The Cougars finished the regular season 9-7 including several games against larger schools.

The day was forecast to have some light showers after the game was to start. The game started in dry weather but midway through the first half rain began and then some sleet. It was miserable conditions for players and fans alike. The Eagles played stoutly in the first half. They had an opportunity for at least one goal but were unable to capitalize. In the twenty-seventh minute East was awarded a penalty kick. The Eagles were able to move the ball away from the goal but pushed it over the end line. On the ensuing corner kick the ball was not cleared from the goal area and the Cougars punched the ball past goalie Hunter Vander Haar. Vander Haar had made 5 saves before but was unable to stop this one.

