Motivated Patriots top Dutchmen

By Mike Drooger –

As KLOH radio’s play-by-play voice Bill Van Hoecke called the Edgerton/Ellsworth football game at Hills October 6, he stated late in the game, “If it could go wrong in the second half for the Dutchmen, it did.” E/E continually shot themselves in the foot over the course of the second half as they fumbled five times (losing three) and they gave up a trio of sacks. To top it all off, E/E’s usually punishing ground game was held in check by the motivated and ready Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots en route to a 32-16 HBC victory on a soggy Patriot football field.

The game was deadlocked at 16-apiece at halftime. When lightning was spotted to the south of Hills midway through the halftime break, there was a mandatory half hour delay in restarting the game. The Dutchmen never did get restarted in the second half and their record slipped to 4-2.

HBC scored first and converted the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. The Dutchmen answered and they did it in an unconventional way for them – thru the air. (5-for-11, 134 yards), Nick Paulsen (11 carries, 45 yards), and Jeffrey Swenson (10 carries, 36 yards; one reception, 19 yards) had rushes of nine, six, and five yards, respectively, E/E coach Andrew Fleischman called for a pass. From their own 28, Buckridge spotted a wide open, sprinting Jaden Bloemendaal (13 carries, 50 yards; two receptions, 82 yards). The pass was laid out in such a way Bloemendaal could catch it in stride. With 3:57 left in the first quarter, Bloemendaal crossed the goal line with E/E’s first score. Swenson provided the PAT and the game was knotted at 8-each.

After HBC scored again to double E/E’s point total, the Dutchmen went back to work at their 36.

