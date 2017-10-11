Lloyd Schuur

May 4, 1943 – September 29, 2017

Memorial services for , 74, of rural Ashby, Minn., were held Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2:00 p.m. at the Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton, Minn., with Reverends Mark Johnson and Dan Hurner officiating. Interment was in the Hawley Cemetery, Hawley, Minn.

Lloyd Delbert Schuur was born May 4, 1943, to Gilbert and Sylva (Dierenfeld) Schuur at their home in Moulton Township, Murray County, Minn. He attended school in Chandler, graduating in 1961. From 1961-1964, Lloyd was in the U. S. Army, serving in the Korea Demilitarized Zone as a tank mechanic. Following his service, he worked with Rupp Construction in Slayton, and then attended Barber School in St. Paul. He worked as a barber in Nevis/Akeley and Fergus Falls, and also drove truck.

On April 12, 1992, he was united in marriage to Jeanne Nordick, at the First Lutheran Church in Fargo, N.D.

Lloyd was a member of Kvam Lutheran Church, Dalton, and served as a deacon and a council member. While in Nevis, he was a member of the Nevis Fire Department and played Santa in the area. His home and surrounding land in rural Ashby were important to him as well as his family, his church, and his friends. He enjoyed raising horses, chickens, and goats, buggy and sleigh rides, wagon train trips, parades, and tractors.

On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, Lloyd died at his home.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Jeanne and a stepdaughter, Terri Rath.

Survivors include his two stepsons, Gary Nordick of Moline, Ill., and Ralph Nordick, Jr of Brainerd; siblings, Norma (Rodger) Chambers of Richfield, Duane Schuur of New Ulm, Dale (Jacki) Schuur of Savage, Leoris (Greg) Johnson of Brooklyn Park, Betty Schuur of Bloomington, and Myron (Liz) Schuur of Apple Valley and nine grandchildren.