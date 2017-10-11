Eagles stop Dragons

By Skip Hunter –

Last Tuesday the Southwest Minnesota Eagles took on the Adrian Dragons in volleyball. The night was senior night, and the seniors and all parents associated with the volleyball program were honored. Eagle seniors are Olivia Veldkamp, Brooklyn DeKam, Shayla Prins, Emily Nerem, Hannah Van Iperen, Sydney Van Hulzen, and Haley Pap. After One Accord favored the audience with the national anthem, the match got underway. When all was finished the Eagles were the 3-1 victors.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 10-4 lead before Adrian fought back and tied the score at 14. The 2 teams slugged it out over the remainder of the game with the Eagles coming out on top 25-23. Van Iperen made a dig to start the first Eagle offensive play. She passed to Veldkamp who returned the ball to Van Iperen for a kill. De Kam got the next kill using a Jessa Nibbelink pass and a Veldkamp set. Veldkamp continued to find the open hitters, and Bella Niemeyer placed a ball into a corner for a kill. DeKam got the next 3 kills to give the Eagles a 9-3 lead. Niemeyer got the next kill using a Sommer Schaap pass. Van Hulzen got an ace block and DeKam served up an ace to make the score 13-7. Four Eagle hitting errors and 2 Dragon kills tied the score at 14. Van Iperen made 2 kills and 2 Dragon hitting errors gave the Eagles an 18-14 lead. Niemeyer capped off a long rally with a tip kill and Jazlynn Prins served up an ace to make the score 20-17. Niemeyer stretched her long arms up for a block, and later DeKam made a block. The Eagles were presented the last 3 points courtesy of Dragon errors.

