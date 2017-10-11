Coronation at Edgerton Public!
It’s homecoming at EHS this week. Pictured is the Homecoming Court at Monday night’s coronation. Crowned King was Landon Buckridge and Queen was Chynna Berning. Congratulations to the entire Homecoming Court as well as the King and Queen! Check out next week’s Enterprise for more photos and coverage of the event.
These students pictured above were part of the homecoming court Monday evening. Pictured are (back) King candidates: Mitch Schaap, Jaden Bloemendaal, Landon Buckridge, and Trey Gilbertson; (front) Queen candidates: Miranda Buys, Ahna Groen, Jasmine Jensen, and Chynna Berning
The Homecoming Court Monday Night with King Landon Buckridge and Queen Chynna Berning. (Photo by Jeff Berning)
