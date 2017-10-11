Cards rout Dutchmen

By Nancy Wassink –

The Lady Dutchmen hosted the Luverne Cardinals to begin another busy week of volleyball but were routed by the visiting team in 3 sets 13-25, 12-25, and 21-25.

Mistakes were plentiful on both sides of the court as neither team came out on fire. More points were given away as were earned and Edgerton needed a timeout to regroup and clean up some communication errors. Chynna Berning rotated to the serving position and started a run that tied the game at 8. Tessa DeKam had the net in her favor dropping a shot just off the top of the tape to take the lead at 9-8. The Dutchmen fell behind despite a hard swing from Paetyn Smit at 12-18 and a line shot from Berning at 13-20 but that was all the offense generated as the set closed out at 13-25.

Set 2 was a continuation of the first as EHS fell behind early at 2-9. Jasmine Jensen served an ace at 5-11 but a timeout was necessary by the Dutchmen at 8-19. Madison Heard stopped the Cardinal run hitting the corner shot for point 9 and Berning snagged an ace to breathe some life into the offense. Heard again took advantage at the net punching it between the blockers for point 11 but Luverne picked up the remaining 6 points to take the set 12-25.

