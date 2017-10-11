October 11, 2017   Community News

California Girl helps bring new home to Edgerton

By Jill Fennema –

An Edgerton native, now making her home in the warm climate of California, has put her mind to beautifying her hometown. Amy Mulder, daughter of Jim and Harriet Talsma of Edgerton, is responsible for the new home that was built on the corner of Main and Elizabeth Streets.

Mulder built it as a spec home, something that has not been done in Edgerton in a few years. Although she is now a “California girl,” the home has been built in Craftsman style and appointed with details that Mulder and her builder hope will appeal to local residents.

Mulder completed her first house project in Edgerton in 2011. She and her husband Paul bought the home at 740 Mechanic Street and worked with Jim Van Hofwegen to remodel it. It is next door to the house of Amy’s parents and they stay there when they come home to visit.

Mulder had talked with Van Hofwegen about wanting to do another project. After some thought and other ideas that did not pan out immediately, they talked with Del Hulstein about buying his property at the corner of Main and Elizabeth. Although located in a prime location, neighboring two churches, a local salon, and Edgerton Christian Elementary School, the house had fallen into disrepair.

The City of Edgerton agreed to enroll the property in their Economic Development Association program, where they will pay up to $5,000 for the demolition of a dilapidated house if another home is built in its place. Jim came up with a floor plan that would fit on the lot and plans proceeded from there.

Dustin Van Essen at Tinklenberg Lumber came up with a drawing. “We made a few adjustments and went forward,” Amy said. “We wanted to maximize the lot with a home that would enhance the corner. I believe we have accomplished that!”

Jim toured homes and neighborhoods in Sioux Falls and Brandon, S.D., and listened to local people to find out what is selling right now. “That helped us choose details that would be timeless but attractive to all age groups,” Amy said.

For the complete article, please see the October 11th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

This house at the corner of Main and Elizabeth Streets was built as a spec home by Amy (Talsma) and Paul Mulder of Chino, California. All the details, including seeding the lawn, hanging the downspouts, and new sidewalks have been taken care of. It is definitely move-in ready. (Photos by Jill Fennema)

The front entry of this arts craftsman style home. The stairway to the basement is finished, while the basement itself is not. The stud walls are all in place, ready for whatever the future owner wants.

The kitchen is furnished with knotty alder cabinets from Country Cupboards in Luverne. The center island is bound to be a gathering point. On the left is a large walk-in pantry lined with shelves for all sorts of dry goods. All the light fixtures are LED technology.

Mulder put closet organizers in the main floor closets. The master closet features high quality materials, including hanger bars, adjustable shelves, and drawers.

The guest bathroom on the main floor features knotty alder cabinets and a traditional tub/shower combo.

The open floor plan of the main floor means that the kitchen is just to the right of the living room and dining room pictured above. The flooring is from Vander Stoep Furniture and Flooring in Edgerton. There is also a patio just outside the French doors.

The kitchen shown to the right of the living room and dining room.

A spacious master bedroom has a bath and walk-in closet attached. The windows in this bedroom face north and east.

There are dual sinks in the master bathroom. These cabinets are also knotty alder from Country Cupboards. In the background is the toilet and shower.