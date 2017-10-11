California Girl helps bring new home to Edgerton

By Jill Fennema –

An Edgerton native, now making her home in the warm climate of California, has put her mind to beautifying her hometown. Amy Mulder, daughter of Jim and Harriet Talsma of Edgerton, is responsible for the new home that was built on the corner of Main and Elizabeth Streets.

Mulder built it as a spec home, something that has not been done in Edgerton in a few years. Although she is now a “California girl,” the home has been built in Craftsman style and appointed with details that Mulder and her builder hope will appeal to local residents.

Mulder completed her first house project in Edgerton in 2011. She and her husband Paul bought the home at 740 Mechanic Street and worked with Jim Van Hofwegen to remodel it. It is next door to the house of Amy’s parents and they stay there when they come home to visit.

Mulder had talked with Van Hofwegen about wanting to do another project. After some thought and other ideas that did not pan out immediately, they talked with Del Hulstein about buying his property at the corner of Main and Elizabeth. Although located in a prime location, neighboring two churches, a local salon, and Edgerton Christian Elementary School, the house had fallen into disrepair.

The City of Edgerton agreed to enroll the property in their Economic Development Association program, where they will pay up to $5,000 for the demolition of a dilapidated house if another home is built in its place. Jim came up with a floor plan that would fit on the lot and plans proceeded from there.

Dustin Van Essen at Tinklenberg Lumber came up with a drawing. “We made a few adjustments and went forward,” Amy said. “We wanted to maximize the lot with a home that would enhance the corner. I believe we have accomplished that!”

Jim toured homes and neighborhoods in Sioux Falls and Brandon, S.D., and listened to local people to find out what is selling right now. “That helped us choose details that would be timeless but attractive to all age groups,” Amy said.

