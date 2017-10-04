SWC/E cross country at Slayton

By Brian Tschetter –

On Tuesday, September 26, the Eagle runners took part in the Murray County Central Cross Country Invitational Meet. The event was held on the hills of the Slayton Country Club. A nice cool day with little wind made for ideal conditions for the runners. Teams from 13 schools participated.

The junior high girls ran a 1600 meter race (1 mile). There were 37 girls entered in the race. Ellie Decker was the top Eagle runner as she crossed the finish line with a time of 7:34 and a 2nd place finish. Kensie Nelson finished 15th (8:17). Makenna Brands finished in the 26th spot (9:08). Megan Bakke of MCC won the event in 7:30. MCC also won the team title with 22 points followed by Canby/Minneota with 40.

The junior high boys’ 1600 meter race followed. Mason Hamm was the first Eagle runner across the line as he took 22nd place with a race time of 7:31. Right behind Mason was Jaden Barron (7:40), good for 30th place. There were 61 boys that competed, with Charlie Brands of Worthington winning in 6:57. Pipestone Area won the team title with 47 points. Windom Area followed with 53.

The girls’ JV ran the 5000 meter race which is filled with hills. The hills make the course very challenging and really force the runners to dig deep. Thirty-two runners took part in the event. Leah Carlson led the Eagle charge, posting a 13th place finish with a time of 26:54. Posting a top 20 finish was Madie Nelson (27:29) in 18th place. Hannah Nerem (28:59) and Ashley Moss (29:08) came across close together in 23rd and 24th. Eagle runners’ filled positions 27 through 32 with Mariah Zeinstra (29:19), Kassie Brands (30:01), Kailyn Jasper (31:10), Gabrielle Buckridge (31:35), Sierra Van Dyke (32:01), and Addison Fleischman (32:02). Jonna Strasser of Pipestone Area won the race in 22:39. Her finish helped propel Pipestone to the team title with 23 points. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton followed with 50, just edging out Canby/Minneota who had 53. The Eagle girls took fourth with 90.

