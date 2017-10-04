EHS hosts MCC

By Nancy Wassink –

On September 26th the Dutchmen ladies hosted their 2nd opponent of the week in the Murray County Central Rebels. Able to play a solid first set for a win of 25-18 the Dutchmen struggled to carry that success over the rest of the night and gave MCC the final three sets with scores of 16-25, 11-25 and 17-25.

Chynna Berning got to work right away with a kill and a block for the Dutchmen and great teamwork and communication paid off for the early 8-3 lead. Tessa DeKam and Paetyn Smit teamed up for the double block at the net and Smit took an aggressive power tip to the floor at 11-5 with overall great flow on the court team-wide. Lauren Sankey added an ace and Courtney Fey saw the open court and dropped the set over for the score of 16-10. The Dutchmen looked solid with consistent back row passing allowing Fey to run some plays setting up her hitters as Berning, Sankey and Madison Heard contribute to the win each picking up a kill in the final 5 points of the set.

