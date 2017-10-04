Eagles drop Wolverines, 3-0

By Skip Hunter –

The Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagle volleyball team started their week facing the Wolverines of Mountain Lake Area. The Wolverines were 2-8 going into the game with only 1 win in the Red Rock Conference. The Eagles were 7-8-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. What looked like an easy win for SWC turned out to be one, as the Eagles won 3-0.

In game 1 after the Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind the serving of Olivia Veldkamp, MLA scored 6 of the next 7 points to take a 6-4 lead. After the Eagles clawed their way back to only trail by 1 at 7-6, Sommer Schaap had 5 good serves to give the Eagles an 11-5 lead. The teams traded serves until Veldkamp had another run of 3 good serves to give the Eagles a 19-12 advantage. The game ended with the Eagles taking a 25-15 win. Jazlynn Prins and Bella Niemeyer each had 6 kills in the game.

