Dutchmen win in overtime

By Mike Drooger –

The 2017 edition of Edgerton/Ellsworth Flying Dutchmen football has seen one loss through five games, a couple “cake walks” and two heart-stopping, white-knucklers. At Westbrook September 29 vs. the Westbrook-Walnut Grove Chargers, the Dutchmen and Chargers hadn’t settled anything through four quarters of play. Both teams had registered a pair of touchdowns and the game was knotted at 12-all.

In Minnesota high school football each team gets the ball at the 10-yard line with four downs in overtime. E/E had the ball first. Nate Paulsen lugged the ball straight ahead to the seven. Jeffrey Swenson put the ball at the five. Quarterback Landon Buckridge got the call on third down keeping the ball to the right and sneaking into the end zone just inside the pylon. Next was the all-important point after touchdown attempt. Jaden Bloemendaal swept to the left and, if you ask Bloemendaal, coach Andrew Fleischman, and a host of E/E fans gathered in the SW corner of the football field, they would say Bloemendaal got in the end zone. All that mattered at that point was the opinion of the guy in the striped shirt. He signaled no PAT and E/E lead 18-12.

The Chargers were given the ball at the ten. Parker Carlson and Joe Van Essen converged on a big hit to stop the WWG runner in his tracks. The next Charger play was an incompletion. Third down was a pass to the four. After a timeout, the Chargers attempted a pass on fourth down. The pass was off the mark and the E/E celebration began in full force. At the conclusion of the game the Dutchmen and the Chargers saw their records move to 4-1.

E/E was scoreless at the half. They got to, or very near, the Red Zone on three occasions during quarters one and two. They turned the ball over on downs at the 12. They suffered an interception at the 8 (the line of scrimmage was the 23). They were at the five when the first half ended. The Chargers led 6-0 at halftime.

The Chargers scored in the third quarter to put more pressure on the Dutchmen who to this point in the game had moved the ball but had yet to cross the goal line.

Jaden Bloemendaal with a long run in the first quarter.