Blue Jays outscore Eagles 2-1 in soccer

By Skip Hunter –

Last Friday the SWC soccer team hosted the Blue Jays from Central Minnesota Christian. The 2 teams had tied 1-1 earlier in the year, and the Eagles were looking for a win. As this was the last regular season game and the last home game, the 3 seniors and their parents were recognized.

Those seniors are Josh Agresto, Parker Kooima, and Logan Walhof. Each has played all 4 years at SWC, and each has played an important role on the team. They will surely be missed.

The game had sectional importance as well. When the team standings were recalibrated according to the computer-generated QRF, the Eagles had fallen out of the top half of the section. A win over CMC would help their cause immensely. However, the Eagles fell 2-1.

For the complete article, please see the October 4th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!