Move from Vienna to Edgerton

Brian Kornelis was born to Tim and Trish Kornelis in 1985. He was a member of Visalia Christian Reformed Church and attended Central Valley Christian School in Visalia, Calif., where his dad taught junior high students. Brian has three siblings: Michael, who is married and a Bible teacher at the Christian school in Visalia; Darren, who is finishing his Maser of Divinity (MDiv.) at Calvin Seminary; and Kevin, who is a missionary to Israel/Palestine and lives in Bethlehem.

Being 6’8” tall and athletic, he enjoyed various school sports and played piano, trumpet, and guitar plus other extracurricular activities. He also was in a worship band. Growing up next to the Sequoia Mountains, the Kornelis brothers loved to hike, backpack, and camp.

Brian attended Biola University in Los Angeles, Calif., with the idea of turning his interest in music into a career. When structural changes in the music program became an issue, he didn’t declare a major right away. Through this time of contemplating a major, friends and family brought to mind his love for the Bible while growing up. During his college years he fell in love with the academics of studying Scripture and received his bachelors in Biblical and theological studies in 2007.

Brian knew that he wanted to continue studying scripture so he attended Calvin Seminary that fall. He still was not interested in ministry as a vocation but was excited to study Scripture and thought that academics would become his career.

Through his studies he discovered that he was a good communicator and found that he had a love for preaching God’s Word. He spent an extra year at Calvin Seminary to get his masters in theology because he still hadn’t ruled out a career in academics. He graduated in 2011.

For the complete article, please see the October 4th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!