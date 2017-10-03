Festival of Fine Family Fun

The 9th Annual Rock River Pumpkin Festival was held last Saturday at Southwest MN Christian High School. Hundreds of volunteers helped make the day of fun a success. Students, faculty, and parents of the school work to coordinate the fall festival each year. There was a vendor fair, pork sandwich lunch, inflatables, and carnival games.

Judging by wristbands purchased, there were over 1,250 people in attendance. However, not everyone who comes to enjoy the event buys a wristband, so it’s always hard to pinpoint numbers. Either way, it was a great turnout once again!

There are several contests that are a part of the day, and one winner before the festivities began.

Cody Lubben found the festival medalion this year. He found it Thursday, after four clues had been given. He received $20 in Dutch Dollars and a festival T-shirt.

The Amazing Pumpkin Race winners were Jaden Barron, Carter Van Hulzen, Rylie Fey, Micah Schaap, and Whitney Pap.

The day ended with the annual Trebuchet/Catapult Contest. A new record for distance was set.

The SWMCH physics class and shop class collaborated on two catapults. Team Generic set a record of 379 feet for first place. The Golden Eagles’ pumpkin flew 157 feet. The shop class from Edgerton Public obtained the silver medal with a toss of 134 feet.

Zach Caspersen correctly guessed the weight of the pumpkin at exactly 154 pounds.

The first contest of the day was the Pumpkin Run 5K walk/run. There were over 80 contestants this year. The winners are listed on Page 7.

