Eagles Fly High at Windom Meet

Girls varsity earns runner-up

By Brian Tschetter –

On Monday, Sept. 18, the Southwest Christian / Edgerton Cross Country team traveled to the Windom Country Club to take part in the Windom Invitational Cross Country Meet. It was a near perfect day for running. Temperatures were in the low 60’s with overcast skies and little wind. The great conditions with a relatively flat course, provided with many best times of the year. Eleven teams participated in the meet.

The Jr. High girls’ 1600 meter race provided plenty of excitement for SWC/E as the Eagle runners put two in the top 6 and all four runners in the top 15. Ellie Decker (7:18) battled her way through the front pack to finish in the runner up spot. Kinsie Nelson (7:24) was just a few seconds back to claim the 6th position. Shibley Vande Griend (8:18) came through the chute in 13th while Makenna Brands (8:37) was 15th. There were 26 competitors with Ellie Sheldahl of Heron Lake – Okabena winning the race with a time of 7:09. Mt. Lake was the only Jr. High school to field a full team.

The Jr. High boys’ 1600 meter race followed as they ran the same course as the girls. Jacob Uilk had an outstanding race as he covered the course in 6:26 for a 5th place finish. Mason Hamm also scored a top 15 finish as he came across in 14th place in 6:57. Jaden Barron finished in 17th (7:07). Saint James’s Marco Crispin won the event in 5:59. The event had 41 runners compete. Mt. Lake won the team standings with 21 points with Windom Area (39) and HL-O (75) following.

For the complete article, please see the September 27th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!