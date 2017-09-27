Eagles down Flying Dutchmen 3-1

By Skip Hunter –

Last Tuesday evening the 2 in-town schools, Southwest Minnesota Christian and Edgerton High School, faced off in volleyball. The SWC bleachers were moderately full in the hot and humid gym. Both teams seem to be searching for their identity, and this match was proof. While SWC came away with a 3-1 win, EHS made things interesting all night winning game 3 and only losing by 6 points in any game.

The Eagles took game 1, 25-22. Sydney Van Hulzen started the scoring for the home team blocking back an EHS kill attempt. Jazlynn Prins scored next, killing an Olivia Veldkamp set. The Eagles jumped out to a 6-2 lead behind Prins at the service line. One of her points was an ace serve that crawled over the net. Madison Heard had back-to-back kills. One was set by Courtney Fey while the other was a kill of a SWC overpass. Tessa DeKam also used a Fey set for a kill to make the score 6-5. A SWC hitting error tied the contest at 6-6. The Eagles went ahead 8-6, but the Flying Dutchmen knotted the score with a block and a kill by Paetyn Smit.

Once again SWC went ahead by 2 as Brooklyn De Kam scored using a Sommer Schaap set. However EHS tied the score and went ahead 12-10. Lauren Sankey had a pair of kills, one set by Fey and one by Smit. Chynna Berning scored from the back row, and Smit scored again on a block to give EHS the lead. The Eagles came back and scored the next 8 points. De Kam had a kill, and Prins 3 to fuel the run. De Kam also served up consecutive aces. But after the run, 4 consecutive Eagle hitting errors and a Sankey kill of an overpass made the score 18-17. The teams traded errors before Bella Niemeyer scored 2 unassisted kills, and Van Hulzen scored a short serve ace to make the score 23-18, prompting EHS Coach Schultz to call a time out. The end was sloppy with the teams combining for 5 errors. The only clean points were kills by Berning and B. De Kam as the Eagles got the win 25-22.

