Dutchmen Wreck Wildcats

The first day of autumn 2017 was unseasonably warm with daytime temperatures reaching nearly 90. At the conclusion of the football game in Edgerton that saw the Edgerton/Ellsworth Flying Dutchmen hosting the Wildcats of Heron Lake-Okabena, the temperature was still 82.

In a slow moving game, it seemed as if the first half had 82 stoppages of play thanks to timeouts, penalties, kick offs out of bounds, incompletions, turnovers on downs, etc. Quarters one and two took nearly 90 minutes to complete. As slowly as the first half moved along, the second half flew by thanks to the Minnesota State High School League Mercy Rule’s running clock. E/E soared to a 50-8 halftime lead and won easily 62-20.

If you have ever wondered how long it would take Jaden Bloemendaal and his Dutchmen to cover 38 yards in two plays, you could have learned Friday night, Sept. 22. E/E’s first possession began at the 38 with 10:43 on the clock. Two plays and 21 seconds later, Bloemendaal crossed the goal line from 14 yards out. The PAT was no good for a 6-0 E/E lead.

The lead grew to 14-0 thanks to a Jeffrey Swenson TD and Bloemendaal PAT. The second E/E possession was set up thanks to a Trey Gilbertson fumble recovery.

The Wildcats of HL-O had a nice drive going before Gilbertson took over. The Wildcats called a timeout to draw up a fourth-down play. It appeared as if Gilbertson had been in the HL-O huddle when he grabbed the Wildcat halfback attempting to pass and threw him for a huge loss. After runs by Landon Buckridge and Bloemendaal, Swenson followed a Gilbertson block into the end zone for the third TD. The PAT was a pass to Gilbertson for a 22-0 lead.

At the end of quarter one, the Dutchmen enjoyed a 28-0 lead. A four-play drive ended with Buckridge and Bloemendaal running an option. Buckridge pitched to Bloemendaal and, with eight seconds left in quarter one, Bloemendaal went into the end zone for six.

After E/E muffed a punt, the Wildcats capitalized with a 23-yard TD pass and PAT to make the score 28-8. There was electricity in the air on the ensuing kickoff thanks to Tannan Groen. The junior speedster took the kickoff all the way to the three-yard line being stopped there thanks to a shoestring tackle. Unfortunately for E/E, the next play was an interception that thwarted an excellent scoring opportunity.

