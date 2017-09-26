Remember When…

“Fijf litres bezinne en een kwart ollie, jonge man!”

By Glenda Masselink –

Around 1920, about 30 years after a group of Holland immigrants moved from Sioux County, Iowa, to Leota Township, Minn., the first automobile repair shop was built in Leota by Art Muilenberg and Guys Eernisse. In 1924 Art sold his share of the business to Guys and in 1929, Eernisse sold the auto repair business to Peter De Boer. The Peter De Boer Chevrolet, Inc., garage on Main Street, Leota, officially became part of the life story of several generations of De Boers.

Peter sold gas, fixed tires, and repaired cars. He also hoped to sell some cars to the local residents. The first year Pete owned the business, he sold one new car – a Pontiac, not a Chevy – $667.55.

Then the depression years and the “Dirty Thirties” left most people scrambling for cash. De Boer would often trade for meat or whatever customers could offer so repairs could be made or gas purchased. On Saturday, the garage was often kept open until midnight so that customers could buy gas for Sunday.

Peter and Jennie’s sons, Nick and Don, spent much of their growing up years in the car garage, helping where they could. They both received a lot of mechanical knowledge from working with their Dad. Nick and Don also pumped gas for customers.

