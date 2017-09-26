A Sweet Harvest…

By Jill Fennema –

While local row crop farmers are gearing up for the harvest season, other farmers are already picking their produce. That’s true for local grape growers, who by the time of this printing will be winding up the last of the picking.

For Krista and Andy Kopperud of rural Currie, this was a good year for their vineyard. They have 900 vines in three varieties: Marquette, Frontenac, and La Crescent. These are cold hardy climate grapes, which can withstand up to -30 below weather. Cold hardy grapes have been developed by the University of Minnesota Extension and are growing in popularity in Southwest Minnesota.

Ben and Kim Hause were the original owners of Painted Prairie Vineyard, which is located about ten miles east of Currie. The Kopperurds bought the vineyard and winery in the late spring of 2014. They moved to the acreage on July 4 of that year.

Their growing season begins in March with pruning. The grape vines are planted in rows that stretch from north to south along 1.5 acres. Grapes need full sunlight and high temperatures to ripen, so they are usually planted on southern slopes, south of windbreaks, or south of buildings. The vineyard at Painted Prairie is located on the south side of the property, south of the big red barn that also serves as the tasting room.

For the complete article, please see the September 27th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!