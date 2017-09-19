SWCH Trap Team Begins Fall Season

The students at SWCH, along with junior high students from Edgerton Christian Elementary School, Free Christian School, and Chandler Christian School, have started their fall trap shooting season.

There are 18 students in the program this fall and they are off to a good start.

Junior Megan Gunnink had an exceptionally good day, shooting 45 out of 50 shots. The students shoot in rounds of 25, and Megan was able to shoot all 25 in one round, earning a accomplishment badge for herself.

The team is coached by Ron Krosschell, Marv Kuipers, and Al Pilaczynski.

Trap Shooting results

Week 1

Megan Gunink 45 Mason Van Essen 40 Micah Fennema 37 Levi Kuipers 36 Jarett Kuipers 33 Seth Fennema 29

Conner Van Hill 28 Gordon Dyk 26 Wyatt Vos 24 Hunter Vander Haar 17 Isaac Gunnink 16 Cody Post 14

Brandy Pilaczynski 12 Lucas Fennema 9 Kayla Vander Schaaf 8 Danielle Hoekman 5 Mariah Hoekman 5 Cameron Prins 5

