Pumpkin Fest Next Week!

Fall is here; it’s time again for the annual Rock River Pumpkin Festival. This will be the ninth year for the fall festival, which is hosted by Southwest Minnesota Christian High School.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the school. Events begin at 8 a.m. with the Pumpkin Run/Walk.

The other events all begin around 11 a.m. Those events include a vendor fair and farmers market and a smoked, pulled pork lunch.

There will also be inflatables, a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, and a petting zoo, all of which will keep children occupied for hours! There will also be face painting and balloon art. These events can be enjoyed with the purchase of a $3 wristband.

The meal will end at 3:30, but the carnival and inflatable activities will last until 4 p.m.

Part of the fun is to take a hay ride out to the pumpkin patch. This is also where you can make your way through the challenging corn maze.

Other events this year will include a fastest pumpkin pie eater contest at 2 p.m. and an Amazing Pumpkin Race at 11. If you want to be in the amazing race, you will need to call the school to preregister your team.

The day closes at 4 p.m. with a pumpkin launching contest. There will be groups who have built trebuchets for the purpose of launching pumpkins across the soccer field behind the school.

