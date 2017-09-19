HARRIET E. BECKERING

January 10, 1928–September 10, 2017

Memorial services for Harriet Beckering, 89, of Edgerton, Minn., were held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017; 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton with Pastor Leroy Christoffels officiating. Interment was in the Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton.

Music was provided by organist Brenda Kooi; Bud Vis sang Until Then; and congregational hymns were What A Friend We Have In Jesus, Amazing Grace, and How Great Thou Art.

Pallbearers were her grandchildren.

Harriet Ellen Beckering was born January 10, 1928, to William Arthur and Jennie (Beernink) Vander Beek in Elmer Township, Pipestone County, Minnesota. Harriet was baptized and made her profession of faith at the First Reformed Church in Edgerton. She grew up on the Vander Beek farm and attended District 42 country school and Edgerton Public School, graduating in 1946. She held various jobs working at the café and De Boer’s grocery store.

Harriet was united in marriage to Raymond “Rip” Beckering on August 26, 1948, at her parents’ home. Their union was blessed with five children and 69 years of marriage together. The couple first lived in Edgerton and then spent a short time living in Arizona from 1952-1955, and then returned back to Edgerton. Harriet enjoyed the work and care of the family and home, raising their family. In 1976, she became employed at Edgebrook Care Center working in the areas of the kitchen and laundry. She retired in 1990.

Harriet was a longtime member of the First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton. She served in the life of the congregation in Ladies Aid and as a catechism teacher. In her youth she played the organ at church. In her daughters’ younger years, she served as a Brownie Scout leader.

Harriet enjoyed sewing and embroidery, camping, fishing, working in her flower gardens, baking, wintering south, and especially the time spent with family. In 2014, they moved to Edgebrook Apartments and in 2017 entered the care of Edgebrook nursing home.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, Harriet became ill and was transferred to Pipestone County Medical Center. She died there early Sunday morning at the age of 89 years.

Harriet is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ray “Rip” of Edgerton; her children, Beth Vander Steen of Leota, Minn., Kathy (Phil) Menning of Edgerton, Trish (Dan) Dysthe of Slayton, Minn., and Dawn (Doug) Ossefoort of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 11 grandchildren, Rich Vander Steen, Deb Winzenburg, Travis Vander Steen, Becky Weber, Rachel Van Roekel, Laura Lunder, Jason Dysthe, Kayla Mihin, Kari Joldersma, Justin Ossefoort, and Jordan Ossefoort; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Jennie; son, Wes Beckering; son-in-law, Ron Vander Steen; two sisters, Mil Schoolmeester and Dorothy Vander Pol; and four brothers, Arnold, Melvin, Harold, and Ken Vander Beek.