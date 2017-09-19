EHS Victorious over MLA

By Mike Drooger –

A sportswriter could have used some big words to describe the football game September 15 between Edgerton/Ellsworth and the Mountain Lake Area Wolverines. Words like magnificent, outstanding, sensational, or incomparable would work. But one little three-letter word might just be the best. Wow!

Two nine-man football heavyweights battled for two quarters and it was tied at 20. After three quarters, 11 minutes, and three seconds the teams still hadn’t decided anything as the score was knotted at 26-apiece. It came down to the all-important point-after touchdown. With 57 seconds remaining, the Dutchmen needed the conversion or the teams would likely be headed to overtime. Quarterback Landon Buckridge pitched the ball to running back Jeffrey Swenson who swept to the right. Swenson ran into resistance from a host of Wolverines near the goal line, but Swenson powered his way across the goal line for the conversion and a 28-26 Dutchmen lead.

The Wolverines still had just under a minute left to try for a miraculous comeback, and they had do-everything quarterback Abraham Stoesz calling the signals. Stoesz (190 passing yards, 78 rushing, and four total TDs) completed his first pass for a five-yard gain. Then E/E’s defense stiffened. Buckridge broke up a pass that, had it been complete, would have been a first down in E/E territory. After one more incompletion, the Wolverines faced a fourth and five. When Stoesz dropped back to pass on fourth down, Trey Gilbertson dropped back into coverage from his defensive end position rather than rush Stoesz. Gilbertson used his entire 6’5” lanky frame to bat down the final pass of the evening to preserve the hard fought Dutchmen 28-26 victory.

The Wolverines had marched down the field in fine fashion to begin the game. Their initial drive ended in a touchdown after six plays and they converted the PAT for a quick 8-0 lead. The Dutchmen responded with a drive that lasted nearly seven minutes. The drive chewed up 63 yards in 13 plays and ended with Nick Paulsen bouncing outside of containment for a one yard TD.

