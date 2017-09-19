Eagles Tie Chargers in Soccer

By Skip Hunter –

Last Tuesday the Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagle soccer team hosted the Chargers of sister high school Sioux Falls Christian. Sioux Falls usually fields a formidable soccer team and even though their record might not show it this year, they know their way around the pitch.

The Eagles were handicapped as starting goalie Josh Agresto was unable to start due to injury. Freshman backup goalie Hunter Vander Haar was moved up from the JV squad to take his place. However during warmups Vander Haar suffered an injury leaving the Eagles with no one prepared to guard the nets. Jonathan Eisma was nominated to pull on the goalie jersey and see if he could hold the Chargers at bay.

For the complete article, please see the September 20th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!