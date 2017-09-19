Dutchmen Lose in Nail Biter

By Nancy Wassink –

The Edgerton volleyball team traveled to Lamberton September 14 and Dutchmen fans are still growing out their nails after a tight match left EHS just short of a win in 5 sets.

The Dutch started out strong in the first set with Chynna Berning leading the charge putting up points early on hitting off the Falcon blockers and finding the floor on several kills. An ace and the lead at 8-4 prompted a Red Rock timeout but Paetyn Smit kept the Dutchmen rolling with a great tip to the corner to extend the lead 9-4. Smit and Lauren Sankey teamed up at 11-7 for a block at the net and Sankey tacked on an ace at 14-10. Berning put up the roof for a solo block and the 6 point lead at 16-10. The team didn’t let RRC into the game, pulling away with the 25-17 win.

Set 2 revealed a different tone despite close scores early in the game. Berning contributed from the front and back row swinging for kills assisted by Courtney Fey. Sankey and Madison Heard utilized the Falcon blockers to get the point on the attack trailing by 2 at 8-10 but EHS would only muster 11 to finish out the set 25-11.

