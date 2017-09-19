DELORAS H. GRIFFIN

November 26, 1928—September 13, 2017

Memorial services for Deloras “Dee” Griffin, 88, of Willmar, Minn., were held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Tripolis Lutheran Church near Kandiyohi. Interment was at Sparta Cemetery in rural Granite Falls.

Deloras Henrietta Griffin was born November 26, 1928, in Wheaton, Minn., the daughter of Axel and Julia (Anderson) Johnson. She grew up and received her education in the Sisseton, S.D., area, graduating from Sisseton High School in 1946. She then worked at the Wheaton Elevator as a bookkeeper, becoming their first female employee.

On May 15, 1949, she married John T. Hagberg and they made their home in Wheaton. In 1963 they moved to Appleton, where they operated the Gambles store. In 1972, they moved to Luverne, where Deloras worked at Cook’s Clothing. They moved to Willmar in 1982 and she worked at JC Penney. John died in 1991. Deloras later met Arthur Griffin and they were married August 27, 1995, and remained living in Willmar.

Deloras was an active member of Tripolis Lutheran Church, where she was involved with circle, quilting, and many other church activities. She was also an active member of the Willmar Senior Citizens and greatly enjoyed square dancing. She was very talented with crafts and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, stamping, and making cards. Deloras also enjoyed puzzles and playing cards.

Deloras died Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Griffin of Willmar; four children, Victoria (and Keith) Sandberg of Granite Falls, Mark (and Teresia) Hagberg of Amarillo, Texas, Cindy (and Clark) Agnew of Lubbock, Texas, and Kirk Hagberg of Bellevue, Nebr.; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; Arthur’s sons, Michael Griffin of Tyler, Darin Griffin of Clarkfield, and Todd (and Julie) Griffin and their son of Rice; many nephews and nieces; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John Hagberg in 1991; eight sisters, Genora Johnson, Rosella Neuman, Ila-Mae Jacobs, Beverly Ann Johnson, JoAnn Benson, Bernice Alvera Johnson, Helen Anderson, and Carrol Loe; and three brothers, LeRoy Johnson, Waldo Johnson, and Myron Johnson.