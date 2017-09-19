Cross Country Runs at Marshall Invite

By Brian Tschetter –

The squad of Southwest Christian/Edgerton cross-country runners took part in the Marshall Invitational on Monday, September 11. The meet took place in Independence Park in the central part of Marshall. Bright sunny skies kept the runners extremely hot for the races. Eighteen teams participated including a couple very large teams that arrived with multiple buses.

First up was the girls’ jr. high 2000 meter race. Sixty runners competed in the event. The Eagle girls had a very good showing as they placed a couple runners in the top 20. First through the chute was Ellie Decker as she took 14th place in 8:51. Kinsie Nelson (8:57) followed shortly behind in 16th place. Shibley Vande Griend (10:19) and Makenna Brands (10:23) finished 46th and 47th. Megan Bakke of MCC won the event in 8:12.

The Eagles were one runner short of fielding a full team. MCC (25), Canby/Minneota (36), and Redwood Valley were the top 3.

