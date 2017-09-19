Chemical Manufacturer Opens In Pipestone

By Claire Beekman –

A leading chemical manufacturing company has begun production at their new location in Pipestone, Minn. Hocking International Laboratories held a ribbon cutting and open house for the community on Wednesday, September 13, to celebrate the opening of their new facility.

Hocking’s new operation is located in the former Suzlon Wind Energy building on U.S. Highway 75, which they purchased in May 2016. The family-run company, started by Ed and Sherry Hocking in 1976, originally operated out of their garage in California. Since then, the company has grown to include large operations in California, Minnesota, Alabama, and Pennsylvania.

Hocking manufactures chemical products in the realms of: automotive, agriculture, turf and ornamental, commercial, and specialty cleaners. Mainly agricultural products will be manufactured at the Pipestone location, which gives Hocking a strategic central location for distribution. Hocking manages the chemical manufacturing process from research and development to manufacturing and shipping.

