Delfs Places 2nd at FFA Trap Shoot Event
Last week Saturday, the Edgerton FFA Trap shooting teams placed 5th and 15th out of 24 teams at an event in Springfield. Jesson Delfs placed 2nd overall out of 108 FFA members. Jayson Delfs placed 10th individually and Luke Veldhuizen 39th.
Jesson Delfs receives his Champion Annie Oakley trophy from TJ Brown Springfield FFA Advisor. Jesson is the son of Jody and Randy Delfs of Hardwick.
The EHS FFA Trap Shoot Team: (back) Jesson Delfs, Luke Veldhuizen, Nolan Buckridge, Jayson Delfs; (front) Shania Manderscheid, Jalen De Jong, Gabe Gilbertson, Dalton Van Dyke, and Austin Roskamp.
