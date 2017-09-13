Van Essens to Purchase Cafe/Saloon

By Jill Fennema –

Rod and Patti Van Essen are in the process of buying the Gray Wolf Saloon and Tally Ho Coffee from Bill and Jeanette Bleyenburg.

The cafe and saloon businesses are located adjacent to one another on the corner of Howard Street and Main Street in Edgerton. The Bleyenberg family has been operating the businesses for a few years. Bill and Jeanette are looking forward to retiring.

Rod and Patti, who farm near Edgerton, are excited to embark on a new phase in life. Patti said that for years she and Rod have talked about going into the restaurant business, but the timing was never right. The idea was always there though, “tickling the back of our minds,” Patti said.

In January of this year, Patti, who also owns her own cleaning business, started cleaning at the Gray Wolf. Then Bill had to have surgery and she filled in as a bar-tender. Over the course of time, Bill presented Patti with the idea of ownership.

She talked to Rod about it, and at first he was hesitant, but after a few days of discussing it, they decided that now was the time for them to move forward.

At this time, their son Joseph was also working at Tally Ho and really enjoying the work.

Patti said that there is a really good staff at both establishments and she knows that will help the transition go smoothly. Jeanette also plans to stay and help out for awhile.

“The staff is great. They are reliable and work hard,” Patti said. They are also in the process of hiring a few more employees. The goal is for all the employees to have some experience in each area, so that they can fill in when necessary. There are about a dozen employees at Tally Ho, and four more regular bartenders at the Gray Wolf.

