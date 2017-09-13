Trojans Drop Eagles 4-1

By Skip Hunter –

After the win against Fairmont on Tuesday, the Eagles faced maybe the most formidable foe in the Worthington Trojans in SW Minnesota. This match up has provided some memorable games in the past. This was not one of them. The Eagles did not seem to have the energy to provide a good match for the WHS squad and went down to defeat 4-1.

The Eagle defense and goalie Josh Agresto kept the Trojans off the scoreboard for the first 18 minutes of the game. Agresto picked up 4 saves before the ball went into the net. The Eagles only had 2 shots during that time period.

For the complete article, please see the September 13th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

Like these pictures? Visit our SmugMug site to see our full photo gallery of Edgerton High School Sports!