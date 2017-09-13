Southwest Christian/Edgerton Team Runs in Luverne

By Brian Tschetter –

On Saturday, September 9, the Southwest Christian /Edgerton cross country squad traveled to the Luverne High Athletic Complex to take part in the Bruce Gluf Cardinal Saturday Showdown. It was an ideal morning for running, with cloud cover and a light wind. This was the fourth year of this meet. ten teams attended, with some very large schools participating: Beresford, Martin County West, Dell Rapids, West Lyon, Garretson, Mountain Lake Area, Jackson County Central, Luverne, and SWC / E.

The morning started with the girls’ junior high race. They ran a 3200 meter course (2.00 miles). This is a bit longer distance than most junior high races but the girls adapted well. Goals were set to get into the top 15 as they were awarded “top 15 finisher” t-shirts rather than ribbons or medals. Ellie Decker took care of that as she ran to a 5th place finish in a time of 15:38. Also scoring in the top 15 was Kinsie Nelson, as she took the 11th position in 15:56. The third Eagle runner was Makenna Brands in 23rd (17:09). Adyson Hansen of Beresford won the event in 14:50. There were 30 runners competing. Beresford won the team standings with 37 points. Dell Rapids (45) and Mt. Lake (46) had a tight battle for second and third.

The junior high boys’ ran the same course with 51 runners involved. Jacob Uilk was a late comer to the cross country team. He joined the roster this past week and made the most of it in his first meet as he earned himself a top ten finish. Jacob was 10th with a time of 13:18. Jaden Barron was next in 14:48, giving him 30th place. Mason Hamm came in 33rd (14:52). Jamesson Foresberg from Martin County West won the event in 12:12. Luverne won the team point’s race with 33. Beresford (54), Mt. Lake (67), and Garretson (76) followed.

The varsity girls’ 5000 meter race was next in order and had 53 runners. Top Eagle runner was Mikayla Johnson (19th) in a time of 22:44. Audra Homandberg ran a very strong race and finished 26th (23:23). Annika Brands brought it in 31st (23:58) with Mara Fick (24:11) just behind in 33rd. Miranda Buys (24:55) in 40th and Sydney Van Essen (25:46) in 46th rounded out the Eagle team. Cait Savey of Beresford repeated event winner in 18:47. She was the South Dakota state champion from last year. Luverne won the team title (34 points) followed by Beresford (55). Dell Rapids (71), Martin County West (101) and SWC / E (112) rounded out the top 5. The Eagle squad has finished in the top 5 in both meets so far this season.

The boys’ varsity 5000 meter race had 45 runners. Again, with most of the boys on the squad running JV, Israel Fey was the lone Eagle runner competing. He finished in 23rd position with a time of 19:36. His first time breaking 20 minutes. Alec Atwood of Beresford won the event (16:49). Mt. Lake took the team championship with 48 points. MCW (52), Beresford (64), Luverne (88) and Dell Rapids (96) were the top 5 teams.

