December 3, 1931 – September 5, 2017

A memorial service for John Evink, 85, of Leota, Minn., were held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017; 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Reformed Church in Leota with Pastor Tom Voigt officiating. Interment was in the Leota Community Cemetery.

Music was provided by organists Harriet Kroontje and Geraldine Blom; special music, Mansion Over The Hilltop, by Marilyn Jasper and Nora Scholten and congregational hymns How Great Thou Art and One Day At A Time.

Pallbearers were Kristin and Eric Shultz, Jeff and Shayla Evink, Travis and Errin Evink, and Brianna and Peter Walvoort.

John Evink was born December 3, 1931, in rural Leota to Henry and Dena (Hofkamp) Evink. John was baptized at Bethel Reformed Church in Leota. He attended country school, District 99 east of Leota; and graduated from Leota Country School in 1945.

John married Esther Lubben on November 18, 1952, at the Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church in Leota. John was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1953.

After returning from the service, John and Esther farmed on the Evink family farm. In 1991, the couple retired and moved to Leota. John did plumbing work until 1994. He became a resident of the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne in July of 2016.

He was a lifelong member of the Bethel Reformed Church where he had served the Consistory as an elder and deacon. John also served on the Township Board, the Fourth of July Board and was a member of the Edgerton American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and games with his grandchildren.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, John died at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the age of 85.

John is survived by his wife, Esther Evink, Leota; three sons, Jerry (Wendy) Evink, Edgerton; Ivan (Mary) Evink, Pipestone; and Doug (Valma) Evink, Arden Hills; four grandchildren, Kristin (Eric) Schultz, Edgerton; Jeff (Shayla) Evink, Bismarck, ND; Travis (Errin) Evink, West Fargo, ND; and Brianna (Peter) Walvoort, Blaine; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Geneva VandenBerg, Kalamazoo, Mich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ted Evink; and two sisters, Henrietta (John) Veld and Lydia (Lester) Pronk.