Holding On To Summer

Monkey Business ice cream trucks have been peddling their wares in town. Students exiting school last week were excited to see the truck driving around town.

Owners Scott and Debbie Handberg are from Ward, S.D. They have multiple trucks along with a southern style food truck named Marylou’s. Debbie grew up in Ohio and ice cream trucks were part of her weekly life.

Handbergs have been in business for four years and travel to over 30 communities in South Dakota and Minnesota. They also cater parties, weddings, and festivals.

“We love sharing our trucks with everyone and making memories,” Debbie said.

