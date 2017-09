The Edgerton Dutch Festival Committee donated $1,500 to the Edgerton Fire Department. Present from the fire department are Dave Kooiman, Kirk Van Hulzen, and Huck Tinklenberg; behind the check are Dutch Festival committee members Stewart Kreun, Orey Fey, and Brad Bruxvoort.

