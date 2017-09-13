Eagle Netters Gain First Win: Down RRC 3-0

By Skip Hunter –

The Eagle volleyball team’s second home match was their first Red Rock Central Conference match. Their opponent was the dangerous Red Rock Central Falcons. The Eagles early matches against squads from bigger schools proved to help as the Eagles downed the Falcons 3-0 by scores of 25-12, 25-23, and 25-21.

After Sommer Schaap sang the National Anthem, the Eagles came out fired up and ready to play. However, they struggled in the early going with RRC gaining a 3-0 lead before SWC got on the board. With Olivia Veldkamp dropping in 4 good serves and using kills by Jazlyn Prins and Sydney Van Hulzen, the Eagles went ahead 4-3. With the score tied 5-5 Van Hulzen toed the service line and 6 good serves later gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead. 2 of those serves were aces, Bella Niemeyer had an ace block, and Prins a tip kill for the Eagles. A Jessa Nibbelink pass was set by Veldkamp to Niemeyer for another kill. With the score 12-9, Niemeyer had a kill and a block to spark the Eagles. A Brooklyn DeKam kill set by Schaap, and a Van Hulzen block gave SWC a 16-10 advantage, Prins and Van Hulzen’s kills made the score 21-11. A Shayla Prins block followed by 2 RRC hitting errors ended the match with the Eagles winning 25-12.

