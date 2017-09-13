Dutchmen Come Up Short Against HLO

By Nancy Wassink –

The Edgerton Dutchmen hosted Heron Lake/Okabena September 7 but came up short in the 5 set battle and falling to a 1 and 2 record on the season.

Great energy started the match and very quick back row play was consistent throughout the night beginning with hustle to keep the play alive and capitalizing on an HLO error to get on the board. Maren Schaap’s swing from the back row put the Dutch up 2-1 but a rally from the Wildcats urged an EHS timeout trailing 3-10.

Tessa DeKam regained the service advantage tipping over the block and some miscues from HLO helped Edgerton cut the deficit to 6-12. Paetyn Smit and Courtney Fey teamed up for a great block at point 7 and Smit caught the Wildcats on their heels dropping a tip at 8-13. Chynna Berning smartly placed a tip ball to cut the HLO lead to 3 at 13-16 followed by 2 aces from Fey and the Dutchmen steadily made up the difference tying the set at 16 after a Lauren Sankey deep push to the back corner catching HLO flat. Berning blasted a back row swing to keep the tie at 20 and Smit added a few more for the Dutchmen with aggressive play at the net to take a 25-22 win.

